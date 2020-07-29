Mask rules set for Jackson County schools

The Jackson County School Board voted Tuesday in a special session to require that all students wear face masks while they’re on a school bus and for students in grades six through 12 to wear masks while they’re changing classes on their campuses. That action was on the recommendation of Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore.

Last week, the board had also agreed to a recommendation by Moore that the school year start two weeks later than planned, moving the date for students’ return from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24. On Tuesday, the board formally amended the calendar to reflect the change and to ratify certain other dates for next school year.

All previously scheduled breaks will remain as planned and Memorial Day has been added as a holiday. The last student day will be Thursday, June 10, 2021, and teachers will complete their year on Friday, June 11, 2021.

As for the mask requirement, students who have medical or other reasons for not wearing a mask will be considered for exemption on an individual basis.

Moore’s recommendation included a request for consequences for students failing to comply with wearing a mask during designated times. After additional discussion it was determined a student will be allowed three administrative warnings, and for each warning the student’s parent will be contacted to request assistance and to discuss future discipline. If the student continues to be non-compliant after the third administrative warning, he/she will be enrolled in iJackson, the school’s virtual program. The school board will readdress this decision each month during the COVID pandemic period, officials said.