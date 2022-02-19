Masonic Consistory honors a legend of the ranks

Charles Haygood Henry was born around 1878 and died May 1961. C. H. Henry was a strong-willed man who had a desire to do something and wouldn’t let anything get in the way. He was a man of sterling qualities and a leader of men. He was also a business man.
He owned and operated a grocery store in the Highridge community in Quincy, Gadsden County. He ran a boarding house as well as rental houses in Gadsden County. C. H. Henry put stock in the community by providing assistance to those in need. He helped his fellow man with solving problems. C. H. Henry served on the Trustee Board of both Edward Waters College in Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach.
C. H. Henry was a 33rd degree Master Mason who served form 1944-1961 as Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge, Most Ancient and Honorable Fraternity, Free and Accepted Masons of Florida, Belize, Central America and Jurisdiction, Inc., Prince Hall Affiliated. He had to face many difficulties in his life, but always with a smile. C. H. Henry was such an honorable man that a fraternal organization (C. H. Henry Consistory No. 71) was established in his honor.
C. H. Henry Consistory No. 71 is an organization with strong biblical principles. Members of this consistory cover Jackson, Bay, Gadsden, and Leon counties. The monthly meetings are held in Marianna half of the year and the other half of the year meet in Quincy. This group has given scholarships and aid to deserving students in Jackson and Gadsden counties. The Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida also gives Annual Scholarships in honor of C. H. Henry. Scholarships are awarded to students over the state of Florida. In 2008 a high school graduate from Marianna was awarded a four-year scholarship.
Brother Henry adopted this slogan: “It should be done; It can be done; It must be done; It shall be done.” During brother Henry’s first three years as Grand Master, he raised more than $14,000 for widows and orphans and an additional $48,300 for improvement of the Temple in Jacksonville.
C. H. Henry was a family man. He still has family members living in the “highridge” community of Gadsden County. He was a member of Arnett Chapel AME Church of Quincy where he served as chairman of the steward board for years. He also served as Worshipful Master of Silver Star Lodge No. 61 in Quincy.