Masonic Consistory honors a legend of the ranks

Charles Haygood Henry was born around 1878 and died May 1961. C. H. Henry was a strong-willed man who had a desire to do something and wouldn’t let anything get in the way. He was a man of sterling qualities and a leader of men. He was also a business man.

He owned and operated a grocery store in the Highridge community in Quincy, Gadsden County. He ran a boarding house as well as rental houses in Gadsden County. C. H. Henry put stock in the community by providing assistance to those in need. He helped his fellow man with solving problems. C. H. Henry served on the Trustee Board of both Edward Waters College in Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach.

C. H. Henry was a 33rd degree Master Mason who served form 1944-1961 as Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge, Most Ancient and Honorable Fraternity, Free and Accepted Masons of Florida, Belize, Central America and Jurisdiction, Inc., Prince Hall Affiliated. He had to face many difficulties in his life, but always with a smile. C. H. Henry was such an honorable man that a fraternal organization (C. H. Henry Consistory No. 71) was established in his honor.