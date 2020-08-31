Masonic lodge members recognized

The Harmony Masonic family and friends of late Worshipful Brother Frank Griffin gathered Saturday, August 22 for a time of remembrance and celebration.
Worshipful Master Dr. Jeff A. Baxter presented the context for the ceremony, which included the presentation of widow credentials to Sister Lucretia Griffin and the presentation of Lewis jewels to Brother Ian Griffin and Brother Errol Griffin, in recognition of their father's longtime Masonic membership and their current membership.
Worshipful David McMillan and Brother Chuck Wincek pinned the Lewis jewels on our esteemed Brothers.
Sister Tracy McMillan pinned the broken column pin and read the resolution of respect from Harmony Masonic Lodge and the widow's certificate from the Grand Lodge of Florida for Sister Lucretia Griffin.
Several guests and family members were in attendance. Worshipful Brother Frank Griffin served as Worshipful Master of Harmony Masonic Lodge in 2016 and 2017.
