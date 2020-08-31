 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masonic lodge members recognized
0 comments

Masonic lodge members recognized

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Masonic lodge members recognized

Widow credentials and Lewis jewels were presented at a recent Harmony Masonic Lodge event.

 HARMONY MASONIC LODGE, PROVIDED

The Harmony Masonic family and friends of late Worshipful Brother Frank Griffin gathered Saturday, August 22 for a time of remembrance and celebration.

Worshipful Master Dr. Jeff A. Baxter presented the context for the ceremony, which included the presentation of widow credentials to Sister Lucretia Griffin and the presentation of Lewis jewels to Brother Ian Griffin and Brother Errol Griffin, in recognition of their father's longtime Masonic membership and their current membership.

Worshipful David McMillan and Brother Chuck Wincek pinned the Lewis jewels on our esteemed Brothers.

Sister Tracy McMillan pinned the broken column pin and read the resolution of respect from Harmony Masonic Lodge and the widow's certificate from the Grand Lodge of Florida for Sister Lucretia Griffin.

Several guests and family members were in attendance. Worshipful Brother Frank Griffin served as Worshipful Master of Harmony Masonic Lodge in 2016 and 2017.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 26-28:

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 22-25:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert