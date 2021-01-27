Masons award Greenwood student

The Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida, Prince Hall Affiliated, Free and Accepted Masons under the leadership of The Honorable Jeffery G. Jones 19th Grand Master and St. Joseph Lodge No. 99 of Marianna, awarded Lemonte K. Baker a 2020 graduate of Marianna High School a footlocker containing 50 items that any student will need going off to college. The Grand Lodge Committee on Education aim is to give a male student who has ties to masonry a trunk or footlocker full of items needed while attending school.

Lemonte is from Greenwood and enrolled at ASA College in Hialeah. He is the son of Lemon Baker III, and Latricia Baker of Greenwood. He is the grandson of the late Lemon Baker Jr. and Queen Baker of Greenwood, and Eugene and Sharon Bowers of the Two Egg community. Lemonte is a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist, where he plays the drum for church service. His field of interest is criminal justice. His favorite sport is football, and he will be playing with the ASA Silver Storm this spring pending COVID-19. The Silver Storm football team is ranked no. 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

St. Joseph Lodge is excited to be participating in the Grand Lodge 2021 Educational Footlocker Award program. It is a good way to give back to the community and assisting a young man in his endeavor. The presentation was done on Jan. 3.