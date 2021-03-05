Math is still a passion for retired educator

“I miss being in the classroom,” she said. “I have taught for 48 years and, if I was able, I would go right back again. There comes a time when you can’t just go out and do all of that. But I would love to. I just tell the children to look around at the people they see that are successful, see what they have done with their lives, and I try to help them realize how the understanding of math can help them get to those places themselves. Come to learn and you will learn. I had a youngster not long ago that at first wasn’t ready to make that commitment. Sometimes you just have to watch them go and let them come back themselves. Watching them go, that can just about break your heart. But he came back to me. He said ‘I came to learn.’ That made me so proud. That little fellow worked, and he said ‘I’ll be back tomorrow.’ And he was. That was a great joy. I just didn’t want to lose even one. I feel like a child is so important. Some the ones that feel like they’re the worst of all with math, there’s so much in them that just needs to come out. I love helping them find that confidence and built that skill.”