Math is still a passion for retired educator

Vivian Koonce is 91 years of age now, a veteran local math teacher obsessed with her subject matter since childhood. On summer vacations, she took math books along, not novels. Today, she still reads them hungrily by the light of a table lamp near her favorite chair or at the dining table where she can really spread things out.
Her tonic for getting rid of a headache requires no pill or liquid: She works a calculus problem, instead. The exercise eases her mind and evaporates her tension.
Her latest volume? The textbook her grandchildren use. She’s amazed at what they’re called upon to learn at their age. Some of the math the elementary-aged ones are tackling didn’t come along until ninth grade or so, back in the day.
She’s not complaining on their behalf; she thinks it’s wonderful.
She taught at Marianna High School four decades. Her long tenure there came after her pre-integration years at the all-Black Jackson County Training School and at Jackson Junior College for African Americans here, which existed from 1961-66 in shared space at JCTS, the campus of which would later become the home of Marianna Middle School.
And after MHS, she was called out of retirement to work at Jackson County’s teen parenting program for another dozen years.
In her “spare” time through most of those years, she also tutored countless children, free of charge every single time.
That used to drive daughter Karen crazy. Why, she asked her, don’t you take at least a little pay?
You don’t charge for something you were given, her mother told her. Math aptitude was a gift to her, she explained, and was meant to be passed along in love. She only asked one thing of her students: To share what they learned from her with three other people in their lives.
Her latest tutoring event just wrapped up: When COVID-19 shut down schools for a time, some parents in her family were left feeling helpless with the task of their sudden roles as teachers. Koonce stepped up to be their children’s tutor last year. That’s what brought that latest-acquired textbook into her hands.
Koonce said she’d still be teaching at school if she were physically able, and she has taught adults one-on-one as well as children in the classroom. There’s just something about numbers, she explains: They’re reliable, the don’t change, you can count on their facts as stable and unshadowed by opinion. Understanding them opens your whole world to the framework of the arts, architecture, and countless other things. Well, maybe not countless. Not on her watch.
With Marianna High and MMS now shifted to other locations and JCC no longer in existence, her old campuses are much quieter places now. But her memories of those halls are lively things, like a hand of flashcards, constantly flipping, with images of all those children looking to her for a path through the formulas, the complications and the wonders of numbers.
She and her late husband, Jefferson, who was a science teacher here for many years, taught their own children the game of bid whist, a more complicated form of classic whist and reminiscent of spades. It is to that classic as chess is to checkers.
It taught her youngsters the art of probability. Daughter Karen has implored her mother to spend some time putting her acumen to use at the tables in casinos. But she refuses: She can count cards in her head, and says it just wouldn’t be fair.
Edwards has come to accept that her mother will not use her math skills to a selfish advantage, and takes pride in that at the end of the day.
“She came from a family that really believed in education and she has passed that on to us. We grew up playing games that taught us math and science principles, and our parents were adult models that taught us life principles by example,” Edwards said. “She loved her students and, if they weren’t performing like she knew they could, or if something didn’t seem right, she was going to go by that house and see about them. If you skipped, she’d come and get you. Using math in any way that doesn’t hold it reverent, that’s not going to happen. She is a very strong force for good. She had a type of discipline in her classroom, where she kept a chart that she’d mark if you did something that earned a negative mark but she also marked your positives and she provided a lot of opportunities to earn those.”
Koonce received her master’s degree in 1962 from FAMU. She went to college at the age of 16 and started teaching right away upon graduation.
Later on in life, she was hired to help some colleges work on their math curriculums during summer symposiums. Her daughter recalls those days as enriching ones.
“Back when I was a child, kids didn’t get to do much but swim and fish in summer, but we got to travel with her to those, and the experiences we had during those times opened our horizons,” she said.
“Her love of math has affected and enriched our lives in so many ways. I’ve had people from all walks of life, her former students, come to me and tell me that they still know their math if they don’t know anything else. Many of them have told me that she made them know they were smart, that they could do it and that they tried harder because they didn’t want to disappoint her. I think she loved the most the ones that didn’t believe they could do it. It was her goal to make them know they could. She believed that if you could really learn and grasp the important principles in the basics of math, it could take you to another world. It is her greatest joy, to see that happening in a life.”
Koonce explained a little more about her love of math and the youngsters she helped navigate it.
“I’ve always loved math from the time I was a little girl,” she said. “You keep learning more and more once you get your basics. Everything we do is math. Our beautiful cars, our buildings; all of that comes from math. You can’t have a lot of these things without it. You start with the numbers system and all of real life opens up to you,” she continued. “I learned how to play the piano after I retired. I didn’t experience that relationship between math and music until then. See, math is still teaching me things.”
Koonce says her life in sharing her love of the skill has been a rich one.
“I miss being in the classroom,” she said. “I have taught for 48 years and, if I was able, I would go right back again. There comes a time when you can’t just go out and do all of that. But I would love to. I just tell the children to look around at the people they see that are successful, see what they have done with their lives, and I try to help them realize how the understanding of math can help them get to those places themselves. Come to learn and you will learn. I had a youngster not long ago that at first wasn’t ready to make that commitment. Sometimes you just have to watch them go and let them come back themselves. Watching them go, that can just about break your heart. But he came back to me. He said ‘I came to learn.’ That made me so proud. That little fellow worked, and he said ‘I’ll be back tomorrow.’ And he was. That was a great joy. I just didn’t want to lose even one. I feel like a child is so important. Some the ones that feel like they’re the worst of all with math, there’s so much in them that just needs to come out. I love helping them find that confidence and built that skill.”
And she continues to hone her own in very frequent math book readings. She breathes the numbers in like oxygen.