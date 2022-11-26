Matt Ball is Peanut Farmer of the Year

Matt Ball is a fourth-generation farmer from Cottondale. He began farming for himself in 2000 and in the early years his focus was largely cotton.

Over time he began to work more closely with his Dad, Gregory, on the family farm and eventually transitioned to running the farm and changed his focus to niche market peanuts. Unlike most peanut farms in this area, Ball Farms specializes in green peanuts, immature peanuts harvested while still immature for boiled peanuts.

Today, he farms 450 acres of green peanuts, so his crop rotation is managed by leasing to other farmers for cotton production.

While most farmers in the area grow runner type peanuts, he grows the Virginia and Valencia types. Virginia peanuts are often referred to as the jumbo or ballpark peanut, while Valencia peanuts are known for being sweet and having three or more kernels to a pod.

Runner type peanuts have a long growing window from 140 to 150 days, but Valencia’s are a 90-day peanut and the Virginia’s are typically grown for120 days.

The difference in these maturity windows allow him to do serial plantings through the season to ensure that he continually has a harvestable crop at key times for his targeted market. His season kicks off with the first planting taking place in mid-March and the final harvest wrapping up the second week of November. Ball says that approximately 40 percent of his land is under irrigation.

His farm is a mix of strip and conventional tillage, planted on 36-inch twin rows and some fields are planted after cover crops. He has three full time employees and eight who are seasonal that help during harvest. He ships peanuts from New York to California, and sells locally to grocery stores like Winn Dixie, Piggly Wiggly, and to individuals.

At the Farm City Celebration, special note was made that he wished to recognize his parents, Gregory and Jackie Ball, for all of their help and support, and for their starting the farm.

Ball was joined at the event by his fiancé, Twilla, and his three daughters, Lilly (21), Kate (17), and Ava (13). Lilly is currently pursuing a medical degree at the University of Florida, and Kate recently won Homecoming Queen at Cottondale High School.

The Peanut Farmer of the Year is sponsored by the Florida Peanut Producers Association, Ham Peanut Company, and Malone Peanut. Nominees are selected annually by the Jackson County Extension Service with the assistance from the Florida Peanut Producers Association.