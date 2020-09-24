McLendon scholarships available for Chipola College Term C, spring

Applications for the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship for the fall Term C and spring 2021 semesters are available in the Chipola College Foundation Office and online at www.chipola.edu.

Applications for fall Term C will be accepted until funds are depleted. Fall Term C classes will begin Oct. 19 and run through Dec. 15.

The Spring 2021 McLendon scholarship application deadline is Oct. 15.

Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446, or placed in the secure drop box outside of the Foundation office building.

Applicants are eligible to receive the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award for both the Fall Term C and for the Spring 2021 semester, but a separate application for each semester you are requesting funds is required.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for both terms. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.