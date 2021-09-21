McNeil Technologies setting up in Graceville

The liners help prevent deterioration of those critical infrastructure assets and McNeil’s products are used across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Both his sisters, Carolyn Weaver and Kathy Jones, are in the business with him and other family members are also involved.

McNeil’s parents, Alvie and Clodessie McNeil, moved their family to a 44-acre peanut farm about four miles outside Graceville when he was 6 years old. He said that he was a shy farm boy in his youth and that trips into town were exciting events in those especially thriving years for the business community. Although, because of that shyness, he was likely to cross the street if his steps took him in the direct path of town boys, he loved the bustle of a downtown that had a little bit of everything for a family coming in for supplies.

His young mind was filled with inventive ideas, he said, and that inventive spirit continues today: He’s been granted about 200 patent claims. The 76-year-old suspects his fascination with invention goes all the way back to a fact of his infancy.