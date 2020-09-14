Meal giveaway at All About Jesus

The congregation of It’s All About Jesus will be providing smoked chicken meals to anyone that stops by the church on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The church is located at 4219 Bryan Street in Greenwood.
Pastor Bobbie Donaldson said those who wish to receive a meal should wear a mask and that social distancing advisories will be observed, but that guests will not have to get out of their vehicles.
Congregation members will bring the pre-made plates to your vehicle. They’ll include two pieces of chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, a roll, dessert, and a drink.
Donaldson said her son, Chris Smith, is in charge of the smoker and that about 80 pounds of chicken will be prepared.
You don’t have to prove need, residency or provide any other information.
In addition to the food, something else will be given to visitors that day: Containers of bleach to take home and use to keep spaces clean in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. That extra is being provided by the families of the kids that go to Donaldson’s child care center, Step By Step Development Center.
And there’s a bit of entertainment that day, as well. Choirs and individual singers will perform in an outdoor concert for the visitors. Prayers will also be said on behalf of the community, Donaldson said.
This will be one of the first outreach events the church has been able to carry out since the pandemic began, Donaldson said, noting that the church usually has more such events throughout the year
