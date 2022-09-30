Meet a rising star of Chipola College theatre

With less than a month to go before Chipola College puts on its production of “9 to 5,” the musical based on the hit movie of the same name, Chipola Theatre student and Graceville High School graduate Victoria “Torie” Kanes has been very busy in school these days.

She’ll play the part of Kathy, an office gossip and an assistant to Violet, one of the main characters in the show.

She’s says it’s been fun diving into the role, a small but meaty part.

Although she’s only in her first full year at Chipola, she’s actually been a fixture there since high school as a dual-enrolled student in her senior year.

Chipola College Theatre Director Raines Carr has described her as someone he believes could make her living and a name for herself in the field.

He put his faith in her on paper earlier this year in a nomination that led to her selection by the Florida College System Activities Association as an August student-of-the-month for that statewide non-profit support organization.

“Victoria… immersed herself into all the theatrical work being done at the college,” he wrote. “She performed in three shows her first year and worked tech for several others. She assisted in designing costumes for our children’s show of Charlotte’s Web…she was awarded a theatre performance scholarship and costume shop assistant scholarship for the Fall of 2022,” the nomination continued.

“Victoria’s leadership skills were evident the moment she walked onto campus. She is a veteran theatre maker and fits right into our classes and productions here at Chipola. She always offers help and suggestions to solve the myriad of problems that arise in mounting a theatrical production. She takes on daunting tasks by herself and is more than willing to lend a hand to anyone in need of help.”

Her helping nature was also made clear in a huge challenge she and fellow cast members in another theatre group faced before she wound up at Chipola. She’s been involved in the Wiregrass Drama Club for several years. That’s a youth division of Southeast Alabama Community Theatre (SEACT).

At the age of 15 or 16 she was cast as Mayzie La Bird in WDC’s competition-based production of Seussical Junior, which focuses on the “Horton” series of stories from Dr. Seuss.

The competition was about a week away when the costumer had to drop out unexpectedly. The show was left with no costumes and no ready designs.

Kanes, who enjoys drawing, stepped in with help from the troupe’s parent team to design them, 15 in all, over the course of three days. Others sewed them together after the group scrambled to quickly gather the materials — and among all the colorful, creative costumes, the piece for Mayzie La Bird was a standout. Since then, she has designed for the majority of costumes for WDC.

Kanes isn’t the only one in her family drawn to the theatre: Her older sister, Samantha, has been on stage and Victoria’s twin, Sarah, is in the technical theatre program at Chipola.

Victoria was just a little girl when Samantha was in her high school’s show choir.

When the family went to her shows, they had to sit in the very back of the theater because Victoria at the age of five or so was out of her seat learning and practicing the moves her sister and other actors were doing in the show.

After Chipola, she has her eye on Broadway, saying she’s excited about all the ways she might contribute in New York. She’s a mezzo-soprano, a designer, and actor.

“I love it all equally,” she said. “I would love to be on stage and learn choreography and be backstage helping with quick costume changes. I love to the design aspect, and just everything to do with theatre.”

For the moment, though, she’s wrapped up in “9 to 5,” giving the local theatre crowd a chance to see what could be a rising star in some of her earliest work as an adult on the local stage.

The two-act show runs Oct. 22, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Oct 23 at 2 p.m. in Chipola’s Center for the Arts theatre.

In the audience, no doubt, will be her mom and dad, Rhonda Kanes and Tom Marante, and her grandmother Joan Trautman, from whom she’d learned to sew. Thanks to Trautman, Victoria could have helped stitch up those “Seussical Junior” costumes she’d designed if time had allowed.

The “9 to 5” cast also includes: Emma Rines (Violet), Kayleigh Register (Doralee), Lauren Chesnut (Judy), Tyler Kent (Hart), Clara Walter’s-Medina (Roz), Chandler King (Joe), Anthony May (Dwayne), Victoria Kelly (Maria), Leah Lewis (Margaret), Emma Reagan (Missy), George Roulhac (Bob), Matthew Baker (Dick), Trevor Shelton (Josh), Mackenzie Davis (Detective), Beth Kidd (Doctor), Rebecca Mays (Candy Striper), Jerry Conyers (New Employee), and Caden Kearns (Tinsworthy).

The show described this way on the Chipola College website: “Set in the late 1970s, 9 to 5 the Musical is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era that is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she? This show contains adult content and may not be suitable for children.”

Tickets may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

ACT Fund members may redeem their tickets beginning Sept 12. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for ages 18 and under, and free for Chipola staff and students. For more information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420. Box Office hours are Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Carr had one more thing to say about Kanes in his nomination to the FCSAA.

“Her work in class has grown exponentially in the past year and she has opened herself up to learning in growing in this art form,” he wrote. “She wants to make a career in the theatre and there is nothing stopping her from achieving that goal. She is self-motivated and understands the sacrifices this art demands.”