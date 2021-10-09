Meet a tree named Michael

The latest short film from state foresters is a documentary that takes place in Calhoun County and profiles the devastation of Hurricane Michael there as well as the hope that rose from the wreckage.

A little tree named Michael is the star, along with a couple that lost almost every tree they’d invested in.

“Forgotten Storm” includes first-hand accounts of Hurricane Michael and details the community’s long road to recovery.

The National Association of State Foresters is responsible for “Tree Stories,” a series of short films depicting the crucial connections between forests and people across the United States. The first installment, “Forgotten Storm,” profiles Calhoun County timber farmers and their courage in the process of recovery after catastrophe.

Every year, private forests in the U.S. produce more than 90 percent of the nation’s wood and paper products. They support 2.4 million jobs (and $98.7 billion in payroll), contribute to $281 billion in timber sales, manufacturing, and shipping, and constitute 4.6 percent of the nation’s total manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP). In Florida’s Panhandle, where lumber reigns, this economic engine was all but swept away by Hurricane Michael.