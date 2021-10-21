Meeting set for New Market Tax Credit loan docs

On Monday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m., the Jackson AC QALICB, Inc. board of directors will meet in Jackson County Commission headquarters to potentially approve loan documents associated with the federal New Market Tax Credit program that is being tapped to spur investment in the autism transition center at Endeavor.

Jackson AC QALICB is a non-profit entity established last year, created in part to act as a Community Development Entity through which individual and corporate taxpayers can invest in the development of the new autism transition center, in exchange for a federal income tax credit through the New Market Tax Credit program. The "AC" in the name stands for Autism Center. The “QALICB” stands for Qualified Active Low-Income Community Business.

In the New Market Tax Credit program, investors receive a tax credit against their federal income taxes in exchange for making equity investments in a low income community that qualifies to offer New Markets Tax Credit investment opportunities through CDE’s like Jackson AC QALICB, Inc.

The county’s administrative offices are at 2864 Madison Street, Marianna. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom or individuals may attend in person.