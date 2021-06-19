Melons in the Park event is June 26 in Marianna

Venders at the Marianna City Farmers Market will host their annual “Melons in the Park” event on Saturday, June 26, in Madison Street Park from 7 a.m. to noon.

“This event is in celebration of the fruit that defines summer,” vendor Sally Waxgiser said in a press release.

The Market is joined by Farm Credit of Northwest Florida and the city of Marianna in sponsoring the day.

It provides opportunities for door prizes, like Market Dollars, as well as a the usual big array of fresh produce now coming available at the start of summer.

Along with the regular produce, jams, jellies, baked goods, honey, plants, flowers, and locally handcrafted items, watermelons and cantaloupes will be a feature offered just in time for their traditional big time to shine, Independence Day.

Food trucks will also set up shop that morning.

There will be door prizes, such as watermelons, food baskets and Market Dollars, along with hourly bag-toss and Hula Hoop contests, free watermelon slices, cold drinks for purchase, and market bakers have been asked to make an extra-plenty of their homemade treats to sell.