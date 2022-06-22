 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Farmers’ Market

Melons in the Park is June 25 in Marianna

  • 0
Melons in the Park

Although watermelons will be a featured attraction at Melons in the Park on June 25, they won’t be the only sweet treats available from local vendors at Marianna City Farmers Market, as is evident here in this Floridan file photo.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN FILE

Melons in the Park will be Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at Madison Street Park, 2898 Madison Street, Marianna.

It’s hosted by Marianna City Farmers’ Market and Main Street Marianna and sponsored by Farm Credit of Northwest Florida.

There will be a watermelon-eating contest for adults at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $1 per competitor. First-place prize is $100, second-place prize $50, and third-place prize is $25.

There’s also a seed-spitting contest, a coloring tent, bag-toss games, and door prizes will be given away throughout the day.

Two gift baskets, each worth over $100, are among the top prizes. One is a food basket and the other is a crafters basket. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 for a chance to win one and you do not have to be present to win.

Lydia’s Mexican Food and The Ice Box Shaved Ice food trucks will be on site.

Free watermelon slices will be available to sample along with cold water to accompany that treat.

People are also reading…

In addition to all these extra activities, local farmers and crafters will be set up and offering fresh vegetables and handmade craft items.

For more information check out “Marianna City Farmers Market” Facebook page or call the market manager, Tony Mayo, at 850-209-4694.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marianna animal shelter closing

Marianna animal shelter closing

Partners for Pets has announced plans to close its existing no-kill animal shelter in Marianna and to cease taking in homeless animals until t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert