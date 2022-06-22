Melons in the Park is June 25 in Marianna

Melons in the Park will be Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at Madison Street Park, 2898 Madison Street, Marianna.

It’s hosted by Marianna City Farmers’ Market and Main Street Marianna and sponsored by Farm Credit of Northwest Florida.

There will be a watermelon-eating contest for adults at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $1 per competitor. First-place prize is $100, second-place prize $50, and third-place prize is $25.

There’s also a seed-spitting contest, a coloring tent, bag-toss games, and door prizes will be given away throughout the day.

Two gift baskets, each worth over $100, are among the top prizes. One is a food basket and the other is a crafters basket. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 for a chance to win one and you do not have to be present to win.

Lydia’s Mexican Food and The Ice Box Shaved Ice food trucks will be on site.

Free watermelon slices will be available to sample along with cold water to accompany that treat.

In addition to all these extra activities, local farmers and crafters will be set up and offering fresh vegetables and handmade craft items.

For more information check out “Marianna City Farmers Market” Facebook page or call the market manager, Tony Mayo, at 850-209-4694.