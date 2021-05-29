Memorial Day events set in Marianna, Sneads

A Memorial Day service will be held Monday at 8 a.m. in Marianna’s Madison Street Park, hosted by Jackson County veterans. The day honors members of the U.S. Armed Forces that died in service to their country.

The ceremony has traditionally been held on the front lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse, but veterans involved in the event, like Ernie McNeill, say they hope the public will learn of the venue change and attend.

“Come and support this event that pays tribute to the men and women that have sacrificed their lives for our country. It’s because of their sacrifice that we are able to live in a free United States of America,” he said in a press release about the ceremony.

In Sneads, a ride-by Memorial Day procession will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, starting at the town’s ball park on Legion Road, then proceeding to Pope Street, Third Avenue North, Legion Road, Old Spanish Trail, Third Avenue South, Eugenia Street, Gloster Avenue, again to Old Spanish Trail, Gay Avenue, Jenkins Street, Sherry Street West, River Road North, Pope Street West, Gloster Avenue, U.S. Highway 90, and back to the ball park on Legion Road. Residents on the route are asked to be outside their homes or on U.S. 90 to wave in acknowledgement of the remembrance event.

Memorial Day flags and crosses honoring those Sneads resident that died in service to their country currently line a section of U.S. 90 in a tradition that goes back several years, and a wreath has been placed at the Blue Star memorial plaque in town as well.