Men’s recovery program opens in Marianna

A 30-acre men’s retreat has opened at the old Marianna Middle School for men struggling with addiction.

The goal is “to rehabilitate them and get them back into society with the tools they need to sustain themselves and their families,” organizers of the facility said in a press release.

The CHROME Retreat was created to support men who are overcoming life-controlling issues and recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, homelessness, depression and abuse, the release states.

It “will serve as a headquarters for men’s discipleship and recovery, focusing on a relationship with Christ and healing,” the release continues.

Food, housing, education and mentorship are all provided free of charge to the participants. “Through the process of rescue, recovery and re-engagement, the goal for CHROME is to walk alongside men in difficult situations and support them as they take bold steps and begin to live the life God has destined for them. This program is structured to eliminate distractions so that participants can focus on building a healthy foundation to rebuild their lives,” the release continues.

“The CHROME facility was transformed from an old middle school building bought by businessman, Charlie Johnson, who saw a need for a rehabilitation center in this community. He donated the property to us and through pray and faith, hopes to see the community won back one person at a time,” the release states.

This retreat is a branch of similar work being done in the greater New Orleans region..

“Through the New Orleans Mission in the last 10 years, we have seen thousands of lives transform and we are excited about what God will do through Chrome for the state of Florida,” said David Bottner, executive director of the New Orleans Mission.