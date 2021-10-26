 Skip to main content
Merry Market fundraiser is Dec. 4
Grand Ridge FFA

Vendors have until Nov. 19 to sign up for Merry Market.

 SHAWNA FERGUSON, PROVIDED

The 2nd Annual Merry Market holiday shopping event at Citizens Lodge is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The lodge is located at 4574 Lodge Drive in Marianna.

The event is a fundraiser for the Grand Ridge FFA and vendors will be offering unique arts, crafts, food and more. There will be entertainment, a petting zoo and more.

Potential vendors and others can call Shawna Ferguson at 850-557-3059, or email her at Shawna.ferguson@jcsb.org for more information.

Prices vary from $50 for a 12'-by-12' non-food booth to $100 for a food booth or space for inflatables. Make checks payable to Grand Ridge FFA Alumni.

The final date for vendor registration is Friday, Nov. 19.

