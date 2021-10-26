Merry Market fundraiser is Dec. 4

The 2nd Annual Merry Market holiday shopping event at Citizens Lodge is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The lodge is located at 4574 Lodge Drive in Marianna.

The event is a fundraiser for the Grand Ridge FFA and vendors will be offering unique arts, crafts, food and more. There will be entertainment, a petting zoo and more.

Potential vendors and others can call Shawna Ferguson at 850-557-3059, or email her at Shawna.ferguson@jcsb.org for more information.

Prices vary from $50 for a 12'-by-12' non-food booth to $100 for a food booth or space for inflatables. Make checks payable to Grand Ridge FFA Alumni.

The final date for vendor registration is Friday, Nov. 19.