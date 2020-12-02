Merry Market is Saturday

It was an 8th-grader that came up with the notion of having an arts and crafts festival to help offset the income her Grand Ridge FFA chapter lost this year because COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of the group’s annual banquet. Many dollars are raised through auctions and sponsorships associated with that dinner, enough to help pay the significant food-and-hay bill for the chapter’s goat stock, some travel expenses associated with FFA competitions, and other related costs throughout the school year.

Ferguson knew that, in order to make the event really pay off, her team would have to go bigger than the five or six vendors that could fit in the school’s likely designated space for such things, so she secured Citizen’s Lodge. It has room for more than 40 vendors. And when Ferguson put out notices on social media five weeks ago that vendors were welcome to participate in the “Merry Market,” more than 40 signed on to rent booth space.

“All of us want to get out,” Ferguson said. “All of us have been self-quarantining, just feeling locked up for so long, and here we are at Christmas and missing so much the fellowship common for the time of year. This is an opportunity to kick off a holiday season as safely and as best we can. We know some can’t afford to get out and do it because they may be at higher risk, but for those who can, it’s an opportunity to feel some of that Christmas spirit, to get out and get our festival food fixes, to see others, to be entertained, and to support local small businesses that have unique few-of-a-kind things to offer that you just can’t find in a big box store. It really will be a great opportunity to pick up something very special for the people you love and want to gift. I think this is a shot at setting our Christmas spirit free and I think that’s why everyone has jumped in to help so much. This has grown quickly over the five weeks we’ve had to put it together. I think everyone wants it as much as we do. We are so grateful for that, and so excited to be making it happen.”