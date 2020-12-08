Merry Market showcases the unique

Grand Ridge FFA advisor Shawna Ferguson said last Saturday’s Merry Market was a big success for her club on a cool sunny day that had those young people and their adult supporters busy at a multitude of stations as they prepped eats for the crowd.

Food was a big feature at the event. GR FFA member Kylee Alday had a special mission that day: She was selling jars of her award-winning pineapple-jalapeno jelly and manning the main booth for her team.

Not far down the fairway, Cottondale FFA was also in action selling barbecue sandwiches and the big variety of colorful hot sauces they made from peppers they grew as a club.

On along the booth line, the private sector was having a big day as well. Martin’s Harvest was on the scene showcasing and selling their hydroponically grown lettuce and similar green products.

Green Gate Olive Grove was there with a variety of vinegars, olive oils and other added-value products the owners have created.

Kettle popcorn, music on the Citizens Lodge park stage and bell ringers helping Santa Claus provided a backdrop of merry sounds for one of the few seasonal festivals in play this year.