Mill Pond drawdown begins Sept. 28 in Marianna
Mill Pond drawdown begins Sept. 28 in Marianna

Water level to drop 6 feet

Merritt's Mill Pond

In this Floridan file photo, an angler in search of fish pedals his boat along the shores of Merritt’s Mill Pond in Marianna. County officials have announced a water drawdown to accommodate pond improvements.

A drawdown of Merritt’s Millpond will start Sept. 28, so that the headwall at Jackson Blue Springs can be exposed, removed and replaced.

The Hunter Fish Camp Road public boat ramp will be temporarily closed that day and will remain so until the work is completed. It’s expected to take about two months.

The Jackson County Public Works Department will help oversee the improvement project, which is funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Springs Protection Grant and administered by the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

County officials say all necessary public agencies have been included in the planning of the project including the United States Army Corps of Engineers (permit #SAJ-2019-02009), Florida Department of Historical Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The intent is to stabilize the headwall and divert stormwater from washing into the spring discharge while creating a safe and sustainable recreation area.

The drawdown will drop the level of the water in the millpond by six feet for approximately two months, the timeline depending, to an extent, on possible archaeological discoveries made during the process.

Call the Jackson County Public Works Office at 850-718-0437 or email info@jacksoncountyfl.com for more information.

