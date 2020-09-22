Mill Pond level high, must remain so for now

For the first time since he’s taken over the job, Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels has had to implement controls that temporarily stop the release of water from Merritt’s Mill Pond even though it's at an above-average high.

Thanks to the rain that fell in association with Hurricane Sally, the mill pond is currently 22 inches above its average level, but county officials say it would be ill-advised to release any water from its confines by opening the gate at U.S. 90/Spring Creek. The device is lowered to confine more water in it when necessary, or raised to let the water flow on downstream when levels are higher than desired. But the gate will not be raised just now even though the water is high.

"We cannot safely allow more water out of the millpond without jeopardizing properties below Spring Creek, including the Turtle Bend community," Daniels advised Tuesday.

Due to the flooding of the Chipola River, Jackson County staff will be monitoring water levels at Peacock Bridge, Spring Creek, and Jackson Blue so that a normal Millpond level can resume, by raising the gate, without causing further flooding concerns on the Chipola River below Spring Creek, county officials said.