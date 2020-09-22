Mill Pond level high, must remain so for now

For the first time since he’s taken over the job, Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels has had to implement controls that temporarily stop the release of water from Merritt’s Mill Pond even though it's at an above-average high.
Thanks to the rain that fell in association with Hurricane Sally, the mill pond is currently 22 inches above its average level, but county officials say it would be ill-advised to release any water from its confines by opening the gate at U.S. 90/Spring Creek. The device is lowered to confine more water in it when necessary, or raised to let the water flow on downstream when levels are higher than desired. But the gate will not be raised just now even though the water is high.
"We cannot safely allow more water out of the millpond without jeopardizing properties below Spring Creek, including the Turtle Bend community," Daniels advised Tuesday.
Due to the flooding of the Chipola River, Jackson County staff will be monitoring water levels at Peacock Bridge, Spring Creek, and Jackson Blue so that a normal Millpond level can resume, by raising the gate, without causing further flooding concerns on the Chipola River below Spring Creek, county officials said.
Because of this situation, the scheduled drawdown of Merritt’s Millpond that was previously set to start September 28 may be postponed by a few days.
Property owners are advised, however to go ahead and do what they need to do now in order to get their boats out of the pond if they’re docked upon it, to avoid damage to them.
And dock owners that plan to do repairs to those assets while the pond is drawn down should be ready with their plans set to go at least by Sept. 28, as no additional notices regarding the timing of the drawdown will be provided individually to property owners on the Millpond.
County officials say the public works staff members are working to ensure a positive and timely outcome for all parties involved in relation to the drawdown as well as general levels on the water system as a whole.
