Miller and Miller lends truck to Chipola theatre

Miller and Miller Nissan is getting into the act for Chipola College’s latest theatre production.

The dealership has loaned the college a new 2022 Nissan Frontier SV for the musical, “Hands on a Hardbody,” which runs Oct. 14-17.

Miller and Miller Executive Manager Michael John Mitchell said lending the truck for the show was a win-win decision for the business for a couple of reasons.

“It’s a brand new body style, they just came out with it,” he said, adding that he thinks this is a great way to showcase the truck in a special way. Additionally, he said, most of the people that work at Miller and Miller attended Chipola College and are happy to be part of helping their old school in this way.

Chipola Director of Fine Arts Evelyn Ward drove the notion forward.

“We are so thankful to Miller and Miller for loaning us this beautiful vehicle,” Ward said in a press release. “I didn’t know what to expect when I approached (Mitchell) with our outrageous request of borrowing a brand new truck, but he was quick to offer support for our program. We simply could not do this show without them.”