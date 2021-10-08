Miller and Miller lends truck to Chipola theatre

Miller and Miller Nissan is getting into the act for Chipola College’s latest theatre production.
The dealership has loaned the college a new 2022 Nissan Frontier SV for the musical, “Hands on a Hardbody,” which runs Oct. 14-17.
Miller and Miller Executive Manager Michael John Mitchell said lending the truck for the show was a win-win decision for the business for a couple of reasons.
“It’s a brand new body style, they just came out with it,” he said, adding that he thinks this is a great way to showcase the truck in a special way. Additionally, he said, most of the people that work at Miller and Miller attended Chipola College and are happy to be part of helping their old school in this way.
Chipola Director of Fine Arts Evelyn Ward drove the notion forward.
“We are so thankful to Miller and Miller for loaning us this beautiful vehicle,” Ward said in a press release. “I didn’t know what to expect when I approached (Mitchell) with our outrageous request of borrowing a brand new truck, but he was quick to offer support for our program. We simply could not do this show without them.”
The release went on to describe the upcoming show this way: “Hands on a Hardbody is based on S.R. Bindler’s 1997 documentary film of a real-life “Hands on a Hard Body Contest.” The all-American musical chronicles a small-town endurance contest. For 10 hard-luck Texans, a new lease on life is so close they can touch it. Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they’ll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand new Nissan truck in order to win it. In the hard-fought contest, we will see the trials these contestants will endure for a chance to drive away with the American Dream.”
The show runs Thursday, Oct. 14 through Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for ages 18 and under, and free for Chipola staff and students.
For questions about tickets or to become a season contributor with the ACT Fund, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420.
Emmy nominee to star
Stephen Guarino, a three-time Emmy-Nominee, will play the role of Benny in the upcoming production of the Chipola College musical, “Hands on a Hardbody.” Guarino is best known for Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here.” He’s also starred in Netflix’s “Eastsiders,” ABC’s “Happy Endings,” “Dr Ken,” and “The Goldbergs,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and “Kenan,” and Hulu’s “Good Trouble.”
He was the previous director of the CBS “Diversity Showcase,” creator of the off-Broadway sensation “The Nuclear Family”, and a graduate of The Public Theatre Shakespeare Program and Florida State University.