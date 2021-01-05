 Skip to main content
Missing man found deceased
Missing man found deceased

A man reported missing in Walton County was been found deceased in the woods near his home Monday morning, not far from where he’d lived off-the-grid by choice, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office representative Corey Dobrinda.

Sonny “Jack” Harrell, 88, was reported missing by his daughter on Dec. 28.

She had been contacted by a friend of her father, who reported not having seen Harrell since late November and saying that a friend had been feeding his cats.

Harrell’s trailer, located on Barlet Road, was padlocked from the outside and had no electricity, officials discovered when notified that he was missing. He was known to stay with a friend during exceptionally cold times but was known to prefer a simple, self-sufficient, off-the-grid lifestyle, Dobrinda said.

Sonny 'Jack' Harrell

Harrell
