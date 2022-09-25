Monticello man dies in Calhoun County ATV crash

A 36-year-old Monticello man died in an ATV accident in Calhoun County around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, and his passenger, a 29-year-old Cottondale man, received minor injuries in the crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Officials say the 36-year-old was driving the ATV eastbound on Northwest Walter Potts Road when he ran off the roadway to the right. The undercarriage collided with a culvert and the ATV continued in an easterly direction, overturning toward the driver’s side. It came to final rest upside down, facing southwest.