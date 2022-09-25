 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello man dies in Calhoun County ATV crash

  • 0

A 36-year-old Monticello man died in an ATV accident in Calhoun County around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, and his passenger, a 29-year-old Cottondale man, received minor injuries in the crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Officials say the 36-year-old was driving the ATV eastbound on Northwest Walter Potts Road when he ran off the roadway to the right. The undercarriage collided with a culvert and the ATV continued in an easterly direction, overturning toward the driver’s side. It came to final rest upside down, facing southwest.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sliding through the seasons

Sliding through the seasons

Kenneth and April Clayton opened their business, Xtreme Jumps, about six summers ago after they say how much fun and profit could be had in pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert