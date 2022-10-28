More info shared about Vets Day in Madison Street Park

The Marianna Woman’s Club and Main Street Marianna will continue taking donations of door prizes and gift cards for veterans through Thursday, Nov. 10, the day before the big Nov. 11 Veterans’ Fair at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

Also, although well over a dozen vendor and information booth representatives are already signed on to participate in the event, at this writing a few booth spaces were still available to secure.

“Each year has brought new volunteers and opportunities for the community to become involved with the Fair and to honor and remember our veterans, both those who have served in the past and ones now serving,” organizers said in a press release.

There are several ways to sign up for booth space or to contribute door prizes or gift cards.

Main Street Marianna Executive Director Meghan Basford along with Jane Powell and Linda Jo Jarmon of the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club are collecting door prizes and gift cards for the registered veteran. Powell and Jarmon co-chair the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club Civic Engagement and Outreach Community Service Program.

If you or your business would like to donate something to the Fair, contact Jane Powell at 850-569-2227, Linda Jo Jarmon at 850-209-4633, or Main Street Marianna at mainstreet@mariannafl.city or 850-718-1022. Powell can also help with securing a booth.

On the day of the event, veterans are asked to sign in at the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club table when they arrive at the park in order to sign up for the chance to win some of the donated items.

Many of the fair booth participants will bring information for the veterans to help with their questions concerning their health and services available to them that they may not know about.

The vendor tables will open at 11 a.m. with informational handouts. The program and lunch will commence soon after that opening hour. The sausage dog lunch is free to the attending veterans.

The Marianna High School marching band, “The Pride”, under the direction of Darrell Williams, will present a special Veteran’s Day performance as part of the event.

The Chipola Civic Club, the first Community Service Partner that joined the Marianna Woman’s Club to help put on the event a few years back, will once again man the grills to cook the sausage dog lunch.

GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club members will be providing homemade baked goods for desserts. The event will conclude at 2 p.m.

Additional information will be available on Facebook at Main Street Marianna mainstreet@mariannafl.city and GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club fb.me/gfwcmariannawomansclub.