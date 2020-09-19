More local kids now rest easy

Rivertown Community Church has partnered again with the Tallahassee chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunk beds for local children.

The organization has been here four times since Hurricane Michael and has built 150 bunk beds; that effort has given 300 local children a safe and comfortable place to lay their heads at night, providing comfort in what can be troubled times for the youngsters and their families.

On the latest trip, last Saturday, Sept. 12, the organization built and assembled 32 bunk beds, to put 64 kids in fresh new sleeping quarters.

Each family had to apply for and go through a screening process to receive a hand-made bed, which included, in addition to the frame, the mattress, bedding and pillows needed to make it a complete package of comfort.

Natalie Parker of RCC in a press release expressed thanks to the organization for its assistance and noted its importance to the welfare of local children under challenging circumstances.

Tallahassee chapter president John Cousins said the need is still present in Jackson County and that the organization hopes to come back and build more.

The application process for this round had to be suspended at some point as the build approached, so many were coming in.