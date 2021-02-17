More stormy weather in store Thursday

This week’s rainy and sometimes rough weather is expected to crank back up for most of tomorrow, the National Weather Service predicts.

The agency had issued a tornado warning for parts of Jackson, Washington and Bay counties Monday afternoon, with the alert cancelled roughly 30 minutes after it was given at 2:40 p.m.

At Compass Lake in the Hills subdivision, however, the fire department there reported damage to a couple of homes and some other storm-debris effects.

The tornado watch which was issued earlier in the remained in effect through 6 p.m., and cold was also expected to be a factor overnight: Forecasters had predicted a wind chill in the mid-to-upper teens, with a low of around 30 Monday night into Tuesday.

Today, Wednesday, was expected to be sunny but still cool and with a new storm system approaching tonight and into Thursday.