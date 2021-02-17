More stormy weather in store Thursday

This week’s rainy and sometimes rough weather is expected to crank back up for most of tomorrow, the National Weather Service predicts.
The agency had issued a tornado warning for parts of Jackson, Washington and Bay counties Monday afternoon, with the alert cancelled roughly 30 minutes after it was given at 2:40 p.m.
At Compass Lake in the Hills subdivision, however, the fire department there reported damage to a couple of homes and some other storm-debris effects.
The tornado watch which was issued earlier in the remained in effect through 6 p.m., and cold was also expected to be a factor overnight: Forecasters had predicted a wind chill in the mid-to-upper teens, with a low of around 30 Monday night into Tuesday.
Today, Wednesday, was expected to be sunny but still cool and with a new storm system approaching tonight and into Thursday.
Wednesday’s weather was expected to deteriorate as time passed, with an 80 percent chance of nighttime rain, along with a possible thunderstorm. There was a slight chance of scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms all day Thursday. Forecasters said there’s a 80 percent chance of daytime rain Thursday, and that possible severe thunderstorms could also develop before midnight. The low was expected to be around 38 degrees. Rain chances were 50 percent in the evening hours Thursday before midnight.
A few tornadoes and gusting wind were the main possible threats during the worst of it, along with the locally heavy rain. Predictions ranged from a little less than two inches to as much as four Wednesday night through Thursday night in Jackson County. River flooding could be an issue over time.
On Monday calling the week’s storm a “very dynamic and fast-moving system,” officials said at that time there was the potential for quickly-dropping overnight temperatures that could make for icy roads and bridges if standing water were to freeze as predicted.
Friday-Sunday, though, were expected to be sunny through the area. Friday’s predicted nighttime low was around 31, and around 35 Saturday night.