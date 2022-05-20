More teachers show and tell at Chipola Regional Arts Association

Music and visual arts were center stage Tuesday as the Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) got a look at what some teachers did with the mini-grants the CRAA bestowed upon the educators this year in increments of $200-$250.

This was the second of two annual show-and-tell sessions CRAA puts on to highlight what good can come of giving to children’s teachers in the arts, whose budgets are so often first on the chopping block when school districts cut back on spending.

In school year 2021-22, CRAA gave 20 mini-grants. On Tuesday, the show-and-tell focused on teachers from Holmes, Calhoun and Liberty counties.

Presenting were Popular Springs teacher Heather Tyre, Blountstown Elementary School teacher Nicole Pawlik, Liberty County High School teacher John Panella, and teacher Janet Edewaard of Blountstown Middle and High Schools.

Smith and Panella didn’t bring anything to show but Smith said she bought a portable public address system with a cordless microphone to boost the sound board for her smart board curriculum and in the play-back accompaniment for players in her band.

Panella used his money to buy more sheet music for his growing library of pieces.

Pawlik was new to her position as music teacher at Liberty County this year, and new to the CRAA grant program. Not knowing how much time she had to present or how much the group wanted to know, she at first simply placed her purchases on the display table and thanked the group. She had a triangle, some drums and other percussion instruments, a shaker stick with bells, and a glockenspiel. She was persuaded, though, to play a bit on one or two of the instruments and talk a bit about her project. She’s trying to replace some of the instruments that fell victim to Hurricane Michael — those were trapped inside a damaged building — and to expand the collection as she re-shapes the program she’s taken over, to focus it more on learning to play instruments and read music.

Janet Edewaard and some of the student-stars of her school’s recent production of “Mulan” were there Tuesday, the students performing a scene in full costume. A CRAA grant helped pay for the “Broadway junior” script packages for that show. Edewaard, who received grants for that program and for her visual arts program, also showed some of her students’ hand-made paper and journal covers.

Tyre brought some of the tiny sculptures her students had made with the air-dry modeling clay that she bought with some of her money from CRAA and a large selection of the portraits and other paintings they created with the acrylics and canvas paper she bought with the rest of it.

Food was the theme of the sculpture project. Each in the collection was small enough to rest in her hand, even the one that featured a full plate of sushi treats.

The portraits she brought were encased in and enhanced by transparencies she’d salvaged over time as advancing technology made those transparencies obsolete for their previous use.

Tyre identified herself as a hoarder and suggested that, by necessity, most other teachers in the arts are as well. They can turn the light of imagination on almost any found object, exploring ways to repurpose it for the sake of the children they educate. Doing that helps dispel the shadows cast when district funding falls short of what they need. Tyre said she had looked forward to the visit with CRAA so that she could thank members of the group and see the faces of the people — the rays of sunshine that brought more light into their classrooms.