Motorcyclist killed in Walton County crash
  • Updated
A 77-year-old motorcycle driver was killed and his 73-year-old female passenger was seriously injured in a Jan. 3 accident in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a press release, the agency reported that the man was traveling east on Walton County Road 280 east of Pryor Road around 2:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle continued straight, onto the shoulder, and struck a traffic sign, fence post and then a utility pole support cable.

The driver and his rider, both of Crestview, were both thrown from the cycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

