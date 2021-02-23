Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marianna crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the serious injury of a 46-year-old female motorcyclist from Cottonwood, Alabama in a Monday traffic crash in Marianna near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 73.

Agency officials gave the following account of the crash:

A 54-year-old man from Campbellsport, Wisconsin was driving a tractor-trailer rig southbound on SR 73 and, before coming to his full stop at the U.S. 90 stop sign, had swung the tractor-trailer wide over into the northbound lane.

The left tandems on the trailer were stopped in the northbound lane, and the motorcycle driver, making a right turn onto SR 73 from U.S. 90, “was unable to observe the trailer in its lane of travel in time,” the release stated.

“The left side of (the motorcycle) collided with the left front tandem on...the trailer. (The motorcycle) began to rotate counterclockwise, overturning onto its right side.”

The cyclist was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to final rest on its right side in the northbound lane of SR 73, facing west, and its driver came to final rest on the east shoulder of SR 73, also facing west.

The driver of the tractor-trailer rig was not injured.