'Much Ado About Nothing' set for June 18-20

It’s a play for all ages, Carr said, noting that it is something children can fully enjoy on their level while adults can savor nuances in the comedy that might fly over the heads of the youngest.

Carr’s arrival on campus last August also resulted in another first for Chipola: All the courses he teaches are brand new to the school, crafted by him to be suitable for the new bachelor’s level performance degree that is now possible to offer because of his master’s degree on the instructional side.

His career in theatre and the wider entertainment field spans some 30 years. Most recently he lived in Los Angeles, where he spent many years in casting more than 500 commercials, in acting and in directing. He has formed Shakespeare companies in various communities and arranged outdoor performances of The Bard’s masterpieces for several years.

Carr grew up in Jacksonville and five years ago started searching for a job back in North Florida. The one he snagged at Chipola, he said, fit the bill exactly. He loves to work with still-learning actors hungry for stage experience and soaking up knowledge, he said, and he is happy to be in a small town environment. He and his wife expect to be here for many years to come: They’ve bought a house already.