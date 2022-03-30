Mudd grads of ’72 cycle to class reunion

Retired U.S. Ambassador Dick Jones and five fellow 1972 graduates of Harvey Mudd College in California gathered in St. Augustine a little more than a week ago, so they could travel together to their alma mater for their 50th class reunion.

But they’re not riding together in a van. They’re cycling more than 3,000 miles to get there. They dipped their wheels in the Atlantic Ocean as they started their trip 12 days ago. When they arrive in California around April 28, they’ll dip their wheels in the Pacific.

They’re traveling an established route known well to bicycling enthusiasts, one that brought them through Jackson County last week.

Their first stop here was in Sneads, last Monday, where they stayed over at the Lake Seminole Inn and dined locally.

Last Tuesday, they arrived in Marianna and rendezvoused at Madison Street Park as they arrived individually at their own pace. When Jones, Baxley and fellow grad Karl Rudnik got there, they were delighted to find that the park had a public piano on stage. While they waited for the rest of their crew, Rudnik played a song or two.

Getting there hours ahead of them in her car, Jones’ wife Joan was out touring Florida Caverns State Park and would join them for a local lunch before they all moved on toward Washington County to finish their daily stretch of miles. She’s a champion cyclist herself: She’s the1975 Womens’ Road Racing Champion of Wisconsin, but this time is serving in a support role, as is Baxley: He’s driving the group’s big support van.

They try to put in about 80 miles a day and along the way share memories about their old times in college together.

Harvey Mudd College is in Claremont, California and is focused on science and engineering. The school is part of the “Claremont Cluster” of colleges, which share adjoining campuses and resources. It has graduated many notables. Jones is among those in a quick check of that list.

Now 71, the diplomat served in the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon and as U.S. Ambassador to Israel in the administration of President George W. Bush. He served in some troubled times in the Middle East, including the days of Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and during two wars involving Israel and Lebanon.

All the riders on this trip have had distinguished careers. In addition to Jones, Rudnik and Baxley, they include Bill Frost, Floyd Spencer and Jerry Tunnell, who is still a professor at Rutgers University and took a semester off to make this ride with his old classmates and friends.

The riders usually stay at hotels in the towns where they stop for the day, but occasionally will settle for the night in campgrounds.

They briefly explore local attractions when time and circumstance allow.

Jones has made this trip once before and said he enjoys the Florida stretch very much and having a chance to see the small towns along the way, like those in Jackson County.