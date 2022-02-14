Murder charged in Jackson County shooting

Investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a man on Feb. 12 in Jackson County and a Cottondale resident is charged with murder in the case.

Another man is also in custody on different charges in the case. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Monday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Quashon Marquez Perry, 24, is charged with an open count of murder and robbery with a firearm in the incident. At his first court appearance on the charges Monday, his bond was set at 850,000, with $750,000 of that associated with the murder charge and $100,000 associated with the robbery charge.

The Florida Department of Corrections website indicates Perry has served a prison term for burglary and a concealed-carry offense, his sentence imposed in November of 2015, and that he was released in 2018.

In a press release, JCSO reports that agency deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Club Underground in Campbellton on that date discovered the victim dead on their arrival. The release did not say specifically where the individual was found.