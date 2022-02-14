Murder charged in Jackson County shooting

Investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a man on Feb. 12 in Jackson County and a Cottondale resident is charged with murder in the case.
Another man is also in custody on different charges in the case. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Monday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Quashon Marquez Perry, 24, is charged with an open count of murder and robbery with a firearm in the incident. At his first court appearance on the charges Monday, his bond was set at 850,000, with $750,000 of that associated with the murder charge and $100,000 associated with the robbery charge.
The Florida Department of Corrections website indicates Perry has served a prison term for burglary and a concealed-carry offense, his sentence imposed in November of 2015, and that he was released in 2018.
In a press release, JCSO reports that agency deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Club Underground in Campbellton on that date discovered the victim dead on their arrival. The release did not say specifically where the individual was found.
Multiple interviews from witnesses were conducted while at the scene, officials say, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office were notified and responded to the scene to assist.
During the course of the investigation, officials say, Perry and Forrest Reed Jr. , 37, were identified as suspects in connection with the incident. Perry was located in Cottondale, taken into custody without incident and charged with an open count of murder and robbery while armed with a firearm. Perry is listed in jail records as a resident of Cottondale.
Reed was located in Graceville, taken into custody without incident, and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and robbery with a firearm, according to the release. Reed is listed in jail records as a resident of Campbellton.
In his first court appearance on the charges Monday, his bond was set at $175,000. Of that, $100,000 was associated with the robbery charge and the remaining $75,000 with the firearm possession charge. The Florida Department of Corrections website lists Red as having served time in prison for aggravated battery and fleeing law enforcement, sentenced to four years in 2006. He was released in 2009, the DOC site indicates.
In the release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield credited citizens of Jackson County, Jackson County Fire Rescue, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Graceville Police Department, the Cottondale Police Department, the Marianna Police Department, and the District 14 Medical Examiner’s office for their assistance in the investigation.