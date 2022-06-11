 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
on the vine

Muscadine growing season in swing

Muscadines are beginning to grow at Fox Hollow Vineyard in Sneads and elsewhere in the Florida panhandle.

They’re barely pea-sized now, but in time they’ll be plump and ready for customers to pick and consume, say Fox Hollow owners Susan and Bruce Paul.

Meanwhile, the Pauls are tending them and enjoying the other things that thrive on their place off Legion Road. Some of those things are there for the pure pleasure of watching them grow.

Those include the Japanese maple in their front yard, as well as the purple salvia and the deep-pink and red pentas that grow near their front door.

The vineyard also includes bluebird boxes. The Pauls bought and installed those on the end-poles of their vineyard rows for the benefit of the colorful insect-eating birds years ago.

See those and all the bounty of the vineyard when the season opens in August.

