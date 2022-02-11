Museum update expected at Chipola Regional Arts Association lunch

Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels will discuss the Jackson County Museum now in the planning stages for Project Endeavor when she serves as the featured speaker at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Chipola Regional Arts Association.
The Dutch-treat luncheon will be at Jim's buffet & Grill in Marianna and begins at 11:30 a.m, with the program presented around noon. The meeting is open to all.
Jackson County's proposed museum was ranked three in the state by the Division of Cultural and Historic Resources through the Department of State for Phase 1 of the museum development. The county is presently waiting to see if funding of $500,000 will be placed in the 2022-2023 state budget to make Phase 1 a reality.
Daniels began her career with the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners in 2006 as a planner for the Community Development Department. In 2014, she had the opportunity to become the Director of Community Development. She held that position until March 2018 when was appointed as Interim County Administrator. Daniels was affirmed for the position long-term in November 2018. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida State University in 2006 and a Master of Arts in Professional Counseling from Liberty University in 2014.
In her capacity as administrator, Daniels is responsible for implementing the policy and directives of the Board of County Commissioners. She is responsible for the leadership of senior county staff. The departments that are under her purview are Ag Extension Services, Community Development, Corrections, Emergency Management, Fire Rescue, Library Operations, Public Transportation, Public Works, Tourist Development Council, and Veterans' Services.
The Chipola Regional Arts Association under the auspices of the Chipola College Foundation is now in its 32nd year of helping to promote and strengthen the arts throughout the Chipola College 5-county district.
Major projects include offering mini grants to teachers in the arts, scholarships in the arts to Chipola College, supporting the college’s Artist Series, Show Choir and Theatre programs, and offering children’s programming in the arts which brings artists either into the schools or brings the children to an artist’s performance.
For more information, contact CRAA president Joan Stadsklev at stadsklev@embarqmail.com.