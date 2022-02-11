Museum update expected at Chipola Regional Arts Association lunch

Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels will discuss the Jackson County Museum now in the planning stages for Project Endeavor when she serves as the featured speaker at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Chipola Regional Arts Association.

The Dutch-treat luncheon will be at Jim's buffet & Grill in Marianna and begins at 11:30 a.m, with the program presented around noon. The meeting is open to all.

Jackson County's proposed museum was ranked three in the state by the Division of Cultural and Historic Resources through the Department of State for Phase 1 of the museum development. The county is presently waiting to see if funding of $500,000 will be placed in the 2022-2023 state budget to make Phase 1 a reality.

Daniels began her career with the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners in 2006 as a planner for the Community Development Department. In 2014, she had the opportunity to become the Director of Community Development. She held that position until March 2018 when was appointed as Interim County Administrator. Daniels was affirmed for the position long-term in November 2018. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida State University in 2006 and a Master of Arts in Professional Counseling from Liberty University in 2014.