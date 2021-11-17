Mutts Gone Nuts is Jan. 25 at Chipola College

The Chipola Artist Series will present Mutts Gone Nutts Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.

The disorderly duo, Scott and Joan Houghton, and their hilarious pack of pooches have created a comedy dog thrill show like no other. Expect the unexpected in this top-notch presentation that includes: incredible high flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and magic dogs.

Since 1985, the Houghtons have brought their unique blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. Their nine amazing canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to unleash havoc and hilarity as the Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a family-friendly performance that is leaving audiences howling for more. Learn more at www.muttsgonenuts.com.

Tickets are available now at the Chipola Box Office. Single event tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for 18 and under, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

Call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.