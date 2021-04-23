Mystery solved, memories shared in Marianna

Workers making repairs to Jackson County’s finance department building recently peeled back part of the façade to reveal a bit of its old life as a supermarket.
The paint on the red brick uncovered was too chipped and faint to identify its name, but two people with close ties to it helped solve that mystery this week.
Jean Williams Harris sent an email identifying it as the old Jitney Jungle.
“My daddy, Albert Williams, was manager of the store for several years in the 1950s,” she wrote. “It was a full-line store with custom-cut meats by two butchers, fresh produce and much of that was grown locally.”
“I recall two checkouts for sure, possibly three, but not sure about that... some might want to know that on down the street going north was Hand Furniture Company, owned by Arland Hand and later, by his son, Richard Hand,” she continued.
“I believe there was another grocery store, too, owned by the Ayers family. Grant Hardware was there, and a welding shop. On the corner was First Federal Savings and Loan, which is now known as Regions Bank. Others may recall different businesses than what I remember.”
Jim Hart also emailed to talk about his days as a young Jitney Jungle employee who worked his way up from one position to another.
“I worked there initially in 1952-54 as a bag boy, then in September of 1954, when I started to what was then Chipola Junior College, I was promoted to manager of the produce section. I held that job until February of 1955, when I went to work as an announcer and DJ at WTYS radio station,” he wrote.
“The grocery store was called Jitney Jungle and was owned by Mr. (can't recall his first name) Lewis, who owned the Jitney Jungle store in Panama City and several surrounding towns...we (bag boys) had to wear a white apron that looped over the neck and was held around the waste with a ribbon that I tied in the back.,” he further recalled.
“We were paid $4 a day,” he remembered. “During the school year, I just worked on Friday afternoons until the store closed at 7 p.m., then on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the hours the store was open, but we were required to stay after it closed until the store was cleaned, everything put away that could spoil, and the floors mopped. That usually took another hour. Back in the 1950s, most people worked on Saturdays and received their weekly paychecks on that day. Friday afternoons and Saturdays were big food-shopping days. There were several food stores in Marianna,” Hart continued.
The first Jitney Jungle opened in Mississippi in 1919. The enterprise grew and eventually included nearly 200 stores spanning Mississippi, Florida and four other southern states. The founding parties sold the company to an investment firm in the mid-1990s.