Mystery solved, memories shared in Marianna

“I worked there initially in 1952-54 as a bag boy, then in September of 1954, when I started to what was then Chipola Junior College, I was promoted to manager of the produce section. I held that job until February of 1955, when I went to work as an announcer and DJ at WTYS radio station,” he wrote.

“The grocery store was called Jitney Jungle and was owned by Mr. (can't recall his first name) Lewis, who owned the Jitney Jungle store in Panama City and several surrounding towns...we (bag boys) had to wear a white apron that looped over the neck and was held around the waste with a ribbon that I tied in the back.,” he further recalled.

“We were paid $4 a day,” he remembered. “During the school year, I just worked on Friday afternoons until the store closed at 7 p.m., then on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the hours the store was open, but we were required to stay after it closed until the store was cleaned, everything put away that could spoil, and the floors mopped. That usually took another hour. Back in the 1950s, most people worked on Saturdays and received their weekly paychecks on that day. Friday afternoons and Saturdays were big food-shopping days. There were several food stores in Marianna,” Hart continued.

The first Jitney Jungle opened in Mississippi in 1919. The enterprise grew and eventually included nearly 200 stores spanning Mississippi, Florida and four other southern states. The founding parties sold the company to an investment firm in the mid-1990s.