National Weather Service warns of heat wave

The National Weather Service on Wednesday warned that temperatures are quickly escalating to potentially dangerous levels possibly through Saturday.

Marianna’s “apparent temperatures” on Thursday and Friday could reach 110 degrees. The apparent temperature, also known as the “heat index” is defined as what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

A combination of heat and humidity will result in dangerous heat indices over the next few days, prompting the issuance of a heat advisory for Thursday for most of the area. An excessive heat warning may be needed for Friday and Saturday.

Heat indices on Thursday are forecast to reach 105-110 degrees and a heat advisory is in effect for most of the area.

It will be even hotter on Friday and Saturday with heat indices reaching from 108-114 degrees. This may prompt the issuance of excessive heat watches and warnings.

Heat advisories are issued for expected heat indices of 108-112 degrees. Excessive heat warnings become necessary for heat indices of 113 or greater.