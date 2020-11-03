New Borden Street rail bridge complete

Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, LLC (FGA) recently completed the construction of the new Borden Street rail bridge in Marianna. Through a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and with the support of the city of Marianna, the railroad replaced the bridge at a cost of $175,000.
In a press release, company officials said the new and improved bridge greatly increases the vertical clearance for vehicles traveling on Borden Street, providing first responders a much-needed alternative route to serve all of Marianna during times of rail traffic.
The open timber bridge was completed over a two-month span, with construction wrapping up in early August.
The Borden Street bridge project was part of an eight-month, multimillion-dollar initiative to repair or replace 20 bridges along FGA’s line.
“The investment in the newly created railroad, established in 2019, reinforces the commitment of FGA and its parent, RailUSA, to revitalizing the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, LLC (FGA),” the release stated. “FGA is a regional short line railroad, serving the panhandle of Florida and southern Georgia. It was created in 2019 when the line was purchased from CSX. FGA operates 430 miles of track, running east/west along the I-10 corridor between Baldwin and Pensacola, with a branch line to Attapulgus, GA. The railroad interchanges with CSX in both Baldwin and Pensacola and with the AN Railway (AN) in Chattahoochee. FGA is managed by RailUSA,” the release continues.
“RailUSA, LLC is an independent freight railroad and rail services holding company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. RailUSA owns and operates two short line/regional railroads – Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, which operates between Baldwin and Pensacola, and Granada Railroad, which runs between Memphis, TN, and Canton, MS. The company is majority-owned and controlled by Equity Group Investments (EGI), the private investment firm of Sam Zell, and other EGI-led investors. For more information visit www.railusa.com.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!