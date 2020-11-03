New Borden Street rail bridge complete

Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, LLC (FGA) recently completed the construction of the new Borden Street rail bridge in Marianna. Through a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and with the support of the city of Marianna, the railroad replaced the bridge at a cost of $175,000.

In a press release, company officials said the new and improved bridge greatly increases the vertical clearance for vehicles traveling on Borden Street, providing first responders a much-needed alternative route to serve all of Marianna during times of rail traffic.

The open timber bridge was completed over a two-month span, with construction wrapping up in early August.

The Borden Street bridge project was part of an eight-month, multimillion-dollar initiative to repair or replace 20 bridges along FGA’s line.