New business on West End of Marianna

Velma Sasnett opened House of Hope Thrift Store on Nov. 21 at 2918D Penn Avenue in Marianna. Velma is the Executive Director of the 501©(3) affiliated with the Discovery Life Church in Wausau.

Seven years ago, God called Velma to open her home to women in recovery who were being released from jail or prison and needed a second chance. What started out as helping a few moms grew in a short time to include helping fathers, grandparents, and children. She has worked with families spiritually and provided herself as an accountability partner and mentor. Being a level-one caregiver, Velma has also fostered children in her home while working on her level-two caregiver certificate. Additionally, she has taken human trafficking classes. “God showed me a vision of mothers and children in recovery,” she explained.

When asked why she traveled 42 miles a day from Westville to work in Marianna, Velma explained how she was once incarcerated in the Jackson County jail, but, as a recovering addict, God had called her to give back to the community. “I have been a single mom for 23 years and know what it is to have struggles of addiction while trying to be a mother,” Velma explained. “Everyone needs a second chance and the Pforte family has hearts for people,” Velma added about Linda Pforte, never questioning her and being 100 percent behind the business. Velma currently ministers in the Washington County Jail and looks forward to an opportunity to do the same in the Jackson County Jail.

House of Hope Thrift Store is named after Velma’s daughter, Taylor Hope. The store will have reasonably priced clothes, jackets, shoes, jewelry, and, occasionally, furniture. All who shop at House of Hope will receive a prayer offered by Velma before leaving the store.

When asked about her plans, Velma simply stated, “I’m going about my Father’s business.” However, she did add that she might include Bible study later. “I pray that one day God will give me a building for women, children and elderly people.”

The business is tentatively scheduled to be open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, the hours of operation are subject to change depending on sales volumes. Call Velma at 850-693-9936 or visit House of Hope at 2918D Penn Avenue in Marianna.