New business owner gives back to the community

On Oct. 2, Kaboodles Boutique opened at 2899 Orange Street in Marianna. Since that time, business owner Pamela Shack has made it her mission to give back to the community.
Pamela Shack was born and raised in Marianna. After graduating from Marianna High School in 1994, she attended Lively Technical School and Florida A&M University to study nursing.
Pamela moved forward right away with her career and continued living in Tallahassee for several years before moving back to spend time with her mother, Patricia Ann Ward, who formerly worked at Chipola College and the Jackson County Health Department. Pamela and Patricia loved going to yard sales to find treasures.
As the treasures collected up, it became apparent to Pamela that she needed to give back as her mother had always done. Pamela opened a store in Greenwood called Kaboodles, where she sold gently used clothing for an affordable price. The boutique was successful and Pamela kept the store running when she wasn’t working as a nurse.
On April 3, 2017 Pamela had to say goodbye to her mother, whom she loved so much. However, Patricia’s giving spirit continued to live on through Pamela as she struggled to carry on without her mom. Unfortunately, Pamela’s life would be turned upside again on Oct. 10, 2018, when Hurricane Michael destroyed her boutique in Greenwood.
Despite the devastation, Pamela and her classmates gathered together and fed people in the community after the storm. “We were on CNN,” Pamela explained with laughter. “I’ve just been blessed and believe in blessing people as much as I can.”
After Hurricane Michael Pamela continued working as a pediatric home care nurse, while selling her items affordably at festivals around the area until she decided to open the boutique in a new location. “Everyone came to know me, because I have $1 shirts, $1 earrings, and $2 dollar jeans,” she continued.
The clothing Pamela sells is not only in fantastic condition, it is affordable. In fact, someone can purchase an outfit for a job interview for three dollars.
“It is a boutique, not a thrift store, because I don’t have furniture or nothing like that,” Pamela explained. “I only sell new or gently used men, women and children’s clothing, and new accessories.”
Many are taken back by the beauty of the store. “I’ve had people coming all the way from Chattahoochee just to visit my store,” she continued. “I have been so blessed and I feel honored.” As to the quality of the clothing Pamela guarantees, “If I wouldn’t wear it, I wouldn’t put it in my store.” Not only is the clothing affordable but Pamela uses the opportunity of greeting people coming into her store, to witness her Christian beliefs and values.
“Everybody has a story and I have time to listen,” she shared being happy to be in the position to listen. Pamela had been a volunteer for many years at Chipola Ministries and is strong in her faith, like her mother before her. “Everything in my store is Christian-based,” she explained. “It’s always confirmation and affirmation, because I know that is what everything is built on.”
After only a couple of weeks in business, Pamela decided to use her money and time to feed the needy in the community on Thanksgiving.
“The Lord laid it on my heart to feed people for Thanksgiving, and do it again for Christmas,” she shared. “I’m not rich or anything, but I know when God puts something on your heart you need to follow through,” Pamela continued. “I tell you what, I have not gone lacking since.”
On Thanksgiving, Pamela, with the help of her family and friends, fed 168 people in the community a complete homemade Thanksgiving dinner, including fried turkey, fried and baked chicken, rice, corn, cabbage, macaroni and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and sweet potato and pecan pies, plus something to drink.
One might think Pamela would be tired and need a break, but she has decided to continue helping people by planning a Christmas dinner.
“My goal for Christmas is to feed 400-500 people, because you would not believe the amount of people who are displaced,” Pamela shared. She spoke of seeing people eating out of the Subway garbage can, pushing carts all up and down the streets in Marianna, and at the wash house across the street from her store. She also mentioned the many children in the community who are hungry.
“That’s my goal and, if the good Lord blesses me, and I know he will, I will feed 500 at Christmas,” She continued. Pamela shared how she didn’t want to turn anyone away. If you would like to volunteer your time or if you would like to donate to the Christmas dinner, call Pamela at 850-557-0175.
Pamela lives in the community with her husband, Frazier Shack, who is a retired veteran. Pamela’s daughter KaTarah Nelson is studying to be a cardiologist. “My daughter told me, ‘Mama, whatever you were going to buy for me, put that money to feeding people for Christmas,’” Pamela shared.
What a wonderful family and business to have in the community! Visit Pamela at Kaboodles Boutique Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 2899 Orange Street or call 850-557-0175. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
