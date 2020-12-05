New business owner gives back to the community

“Everybody has a story and I have time to listen,” she shared being happy to be in the position to listen. Pamela had been a volunteer for many years at Chipola Ministries and is strong in her faith, like her mother before her. “Everything in my store is Christian-based,” she explained. “It’s always confirmation and affirmation, because I know that is what everything is built on.”

After only a couple of weeks in business, Pamela decided to use her money and time to feed the needy in the community on Thanksgiving.

“The Lord laid it on my heart to feed people for Thanksgiving, and do it again for Christmas,” she shared. “I’m not rich or anything, but I know when God puts something on your heart you need to follow through,” Pamela continued. “I tell you what, I have not gone lacking since.”

On Thanksgiving, Pamela, with the help of her family and friends, fed 168 people in the community a complete homemade Thanksgiving dinner, including fried turkey, fried and baked chicken, rice, corn, cabbage, macaroni and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and sweet potato and pecan pies, plus something to drink.

One might think Pamela would be tired and need a break, but she has decided to continue helping people by planning a Christmas dinner.