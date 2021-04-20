New deputy and canine partner join Jackson County Sheriff's Office

In a recent press release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield announced the addition of K-9 “Edge” and his handler Deputy Maverick Haddock to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Haddock has been a law enforcement officer for three years and K-9 “Edge” is a 3-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois that is certified in narcotics detection.

The dog was donated to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by iK9 in Anniston, Alabama. iK9 partners with 1st Foundation to help provide canines to departments in need.

“Edge” and Haddock will return to Anniston in the following weeks to complete their training before deploying with the Uniform Patrol Division.

Edenfield said the new team will be seen throughout the community working traffic and combating illegal narcotics within schools, as well as attending events within the community.

In the release, Edenfield expressed gratitude to iK9 and 1st Foundation for the contribution.