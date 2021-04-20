 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New deputy and canine partner join Jackson County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

New deputy and canine partner join Jackson County Sheriff's Office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a recent press release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield announced the addition of K-9 “Edge” and his handler Deputy Maverick Haddock to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Haddock has been a law enforcement officer for three years and K-9 “Edge” is a 3-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois that is certified in narcotics detection.

The dog was donated to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by iK9 in Anniston, Alabama. iK9 partners with 1st Foundation to help provide canines to departments in need.

“Edge” and Haddock will return to Anniston in the following weeks to complete their training before deploying with the Uniform Patrol Division.

Edenfield said the new team will be seen throughout the community working traffic and combating illegal narcotics within schools, as well as attending events within the community.

In the release, Edenfield expressed gratitude to iK9 and 1st Foundation for the contribution.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 14-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 10-13:

+2
Fencing comes down at Endeavor
Local

Fencing comes down at Endeavor

MARIANNA – Jackson County Commissioners met at 8 a.m. Tuesday to watch as some of the fencing around the old Dozier School for Boys was taken down.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert