New Holiday Inn Express proposed for SR 71 in Jackson County

A new Holiday Inn Express may be coming to the State Road 71 corridor just south of the Interstate 10 ramp along that roadway in Marianna.

Jackson County Commissioners set a public hearing on the proposed development order for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m., the date of the next regular session of the board. The county’s advisory planning commission and county planning staff have both recommended its approval.

It is expected to encompass 57,063 sq. ft., with another 42,944 sq. ft. for parking and sidewalks, and would be on the east side of SR 71 about a third of a mile south of the ramp, near Dickey's barbecue eatery. It is described in county staff reports as a proposed four-story structure occupying a little more than three acres. It would be accessed via a new driveway connection to SR 71, and 92 parking spaces are proposed.

Its estimated to cost $8.4 million.

Because of a new Jackson County Commission policy that states an outside-county engineering review is not required for projects costing less than $10 million, it will go through the process toward development with county-only engineering reviews if the project is approved following the public hearing.