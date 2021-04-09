New Jackson County sheriff outlines his first 100 days

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield outlined his first 100 days in office Tuesday for the Republican Club of West Florida at the organization’s regularly monthly meeting in Marianna.
Edenfield spoke of various departmental improvements and goals including:
Professionalism in the ranks: He has established a command staff that meets every Wednesday to talk about any issues that crop up and to generally review standards compliance, need for policy modification or related issues.
Policies and procedures: In general, Edenfield said he’s started from scratch in looking those over with a team he assigned to the review. So far, 23 policies have been written and forwarded to legal sources for a sounding. Of those, six or seven have been sent back for potential changes.
Digital strides: He’s putting information on a system sharable with deputies and other employees for digital management, sharing and tracking of information.
Staffing levels are being addressed in conjunction with training protocols. On Monday, he told the Club Tuesday, he’d received four applications for three existing deputy vacancies. Having more applicants, even one, more than he has room for is an encouraging sign, he said, in light of the fact that he has to compete with state and federal agencies that likely pay higher wages.
His ongoing recruiting strategies include efforts to shape a work atmosphere that attracts potential employees. He said he’s also made contact and is building relationships with institutions of higher learning in the area that offer law enforcement programs in hopes that he can tap readily into their graduate pool for potential job candidates. He’s working on the design of some new recruiting materials that showcase the advantages of living and working in Jackson County, highlighting community assets that might be able to overcome pay scale considerations.
He also hinted that he might be hitting up county commissioners for little help in upcoming budget discussions.
With two of those board members present at the Club meeting Tuesday, Edenfield made a point of saying that spending gets close review and that an audit of the records has been undertaken to identify potential waste and opportunities to curtail it.
Edenfield mentioned the need for an investment in IT to ensure that the 911 system and dispatching under his jurisdiction runs smoothly and that other IT-dependent operations thrive in the digital age. “I tell people at the office, IT is the heartbeat of what we do.... 911 calls (and other things) are dependent on this,” he said in his address to the club.
In other news regarding technology updates, Edenfield said he’s planning to sell his department’s Cessna airplane so that he can buy some drones with the money to help in search and rescue efforts, since he has no fixed-wing certified pilot at the moment and since drone technology has proven effective, is relatively easy to operate and relatively affordable.
He also had the department’s property and evidence procedures audited with the help of Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, and said there were no major findings but some small things to tidy-up. He’s assigned someone in-house to audit/track those things going forward on a regular basis.
In matters of personnel, Edenfield has assigned two people to act as internal affairs officers. Most recently there was only one, he said. He assigned a sergeant and a lieutenant to those roles and had them trained in the field.
He’s also rebuilding the department’s dive team and having them trained by local diver Edd Sorenson. The team had dwindled to one or two as many on the squad had retired along with long-time sheriff Lou Roberts. He addressed it with his crew soon after he took office. “I said we have too many waterways not to have a dive team,” Edenfield explained Tuesday. “Officers are applying for this duty so that we’ll have an operational, functioning team that’s prepared to be ready in a minute’s notice.”
Edenfield also talked about continuing efforts to have his patrol division more visible in the community and of continuing effort to step up the battle in stemming the flow of illegal narcotics through the county. He spoke of some key recent arrests that he said he believes indicate ongoing success in that goal.
He said he is also adding another dog to double his canine ranks. He said he planned to pick the second one up on Friday. It comes in trained and free, from a trainer out of south Alabama who will also train the dog and a local deputy/ handler to work together. That is also coming his way at no charge. The donated animal and the training have an estimated value of $9,000.
Edenfield said he’s got a canine tracking unit now that can do more than sniff out drugs. The two dogs can also track missing children and elders, for instance. He says he scored a coup in the recent hiring of well-respected Florida tracker Charlie Price as a leader in the canine squad. He started with the agency last Friday. Edenfield called him “the best in Florida” as trackers go. He’s no stranger to the local law enforcement scene. Price helped lead a JCI K-9 team to first place in the 2007 and 2013 annual Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials, for instance, and was with the Florida Department of Corrections for more than a quarter-century.
Dogs aren’t the only animals Edenfield looks to get on his law enforcement team: He’s bringing back the sheriff’s mounted posse. It had been in force during previous administrations but had drifted out of play over the years. It will be made up of volunteers that will be trained for various kinds of search missions.
The new sheriff said other goals include better-equipping his reserve unit of eight or nine law-enforcement-certified individuals that don’t work in the field full time but volunteer in their free time to assist in special duty tasks. He said they lack some of the hardware they need.
Edenfield also spoke of his desire to see “law-abiding citizens” armed and properly trained in the use of those firearms, noting that he is able and willing to provided concealed-weapons safety classes and that he had one session coming up in the near future.
On Tuesday, Edenfield spoke, too, of a desire to engage in partnerships with community organizations.
A member of the audience, Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock, brought up one of those recent efforts by the new sheriff.
He’d dressed up like the Easter bunny on the Thursday and Friday before the April holiday, got in a helicopter and dropped 20,000 tape-secured plastic eggs on elementary and middle school campuses.
Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton was there and confirmed how popular that turned out to be.
Edenfield was asked if he’d do it again. He said yes. It’ll be an annual thing, if all the parties involved can get it together year-to-year.