New Jackson County sheriff outlines his first 100 days

He also had the department’s property and evidence procedures audited with the help of Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, and said there were no major findings but some small things to tidy-up. He’s assigned someone in-house to audit/track those things going forward on a regular basis.

In matters of personnel, Edenfield has assigned two people to act as internal affairs officers. Most recently there was only one, he said. He assigned a sergeant and a lieutenant to those roles and had them trained in the field.

He’s also rebuilding the department’s dive team and having them trained by local diver Edd Sorenson. The team had dwindled to one or two as many on the squad had retired along with long-time sheriff Lou Roberts. He addressed it with his crew soon after he took office. “I said we have too many waterways not to have a dive team,” Edenfield explained Tuesday. “Officers are applying for this duty so that we’ll have an operational, functioning team that’s prepared to be ready in a minute’s notice.”

Edenfield also talked about continuing efforts to have his patrol division more visible in the community and of continuing effort to step up the battle in stemming the flow of illegal narcotics through the county. He spoke of some key recent arrests that he said he believes indicate ongoing success in that goal.