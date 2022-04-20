 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New light at U.S. 231 and Dilmore set to go fully active April 20

A new traffic signal on U.S. 231 in Jackson County, at the Interstate 10 interchange and Dilmore Road intersection, is scheduled to go fully active Wednesday, April 20, with standard, red, yellow and green lights functioning.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation District Three, until then, it was in flash mode. Drivers in the area during its initial period of startup encountered a yellow flashing signal, meaning they were to slow down and proceed through the intersection with caution.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and the full activation may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

