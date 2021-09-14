New Main Street Marianna director named

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has hired Meghan Gilliland Basford to oversee the Main Street Marianna program as its executive director.

Basford officially started the job on Sept. 13 and will be welcomed aboard publicly at the Main Street Marianna annual membership meeting to be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20, at the Historic First Bank Building.

Basford brings several years of experience with her as she takes on the new job.

“We are very excited about Meghan’s ability to lead the Main Street program to the next level, building on a very solid base,” said Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Garling.

“She has been involved in the Marianna community for many years as a business owner and volunteer. She comes to us with a background in digital design, marketing, and event planning.

“In addition, Meghan has been actively involved in the local arts community with years of experience in the Chipola College Theater Program and as a sponsor of the Marianna High School Dance Line.

“She has the support of our board, our members, legislative and municipal leaders, and the local business community.

“Meghan impressed the selection committee with her enthusiasm and insightful observations on ways to continue to improve our downtown.”