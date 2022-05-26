New rule: Adult must accompany minors at Blue Springs

Minors not accompanied by an adult will be turned away if they're discovered on the property when Blue Springs opens for the season this weekend, just ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day.

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a policy to “limit the access” of unaccompanied minors to the swimming hole, defining minors in this policy as those 15 years of age and younger. To be there legally, they must be accompanied by someone at least 18 years of age.

If an ID check reveals they’re under the age of 16 and there without that required adult supervision, they’ll be told to leave.

A press release issued after the meeting stated some of the reasons the measure was proposed.

“Over the years of providing a service of public recreation, and the management of a historic and unique natural resource in Jackson Blue Springs Recreational Facility, Jackson County staff has been tasked with ensuring the comfort and safety of all the park’s patrons,” it stated. “With the number of visitors to the park increasing yearly, the number of unsupervised and unaccompanied minors has also increased. As a result, park staff and directors have reported the majority of safety incidents, disturbances, or illegal activity as being directly related to or instigated by unaccompanied minors.”

“For these reasons, Public Works Director Rett Daniels requested Board approval of a new policy that limits the access of unaccompanied minors (defined as individuals of 15 years of age or younger without the company of an adult 18 years or older) to the facility,” the release continued.

The release also included a quote from Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels. “Safety to the public is always our number one priority at public facilities. We want the youth in Jackson County to enjoy Blue Springs under the supervision of responsible adults.”

The park opens this Saturday, May 28, and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, through the last week of summer vacation for school children. After that, it will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, excepting Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, which is the last day of the open season.

Daily admission remains at $4, with a $30 season pass available to the general public. It’s half the price for first responders in local law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service.

Visitors can also rent certain assets in the park, including tubes, volleyballs and basketballs, canoes and paddle boats. Pavilion rental is also possible.

No animals, except service companions, are allowed.