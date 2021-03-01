New student organization introduced at Baptist College of Florida

The Baptist College of Florida has introduced a new student organization, called Tribes, for students attending the Graceville campus.

The organization was developed to bridge the gap between the local community and BCF. It will provide social opportunities and encourage community service and long-lasting gospel connections.

The organization is broken into two groups, each based off one of the 12 tribes of Israel.

Zebulun is led by Alexis Winsor who is the founder of Tribes and the current president of the female tribe, and Issachar is led by Nickolas Hughes, the current president of the men’s tribe.

Every student is encouraged to join tribes but must follow the requirements of 10 service hours and a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0. to remain in the program the following semester.

Winsor started developing the idea over last summer and with the help of other college students she began to map out a plan to get it started at BCF. She was about why she envisioned starting the new organization in the middle of a pandemic.