Newly elected Jackson County officials sworn in

Several local public officials were sworn into office Tuesday.

Members of the Jackson County Commission were sworn that morning. The new Jackson County School Superintendent and Jackson County School Board members were sworn early that afternoon.

Alex McKinnie took office as the new Jackson County Commissioner for District 1.

Paul Donofro Jr. took office as the new Jackson County Commissioner for District 3.

Jim Peacock was re-sworn for another term as the Jackson County Commissioner for District 5.

The board also re-organized for the new year, choosing Peacock to become chairman of the board and District 4’s Eric Hill as vice-chairman.

Steve Benton was sworn as the new Jackson County Superintendent of Schools.

District 2 Jackson County School Board member Tony Pumphrey and District 3’s Stacey Goodson were each re-sworn to serve another term.

Several constitutional officers will be sworn into office on Jan. 5, including new Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and new Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway. Incumbent Jackson County Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid, incumbent Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock and incumbent Jackson County Clerk of Court Clay Rooks will be re-sworn that day, as well, to serve another term.