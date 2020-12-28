Newsweek tags First Federal as the Best Small Bank in Florida

Newsweek recently declared First Federal Bank the Best Small Bank in Florida, naming it so on the magazine’s inaugural “America’s Best Banks 2021” report.

First Federal has 25 branches, two of them in Marianna, one each in Graceville, Bonifay, Chipley and Panama City, and others scattered across north and central Florida and in coastal South Carolina. Officials placed banners at all their locations to spread the word about Newsweek’s tag.

“It came as a little bit of a surprise to us, but we’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek as the best small bank in Florida,” said First Federal’s Corporate Communications Manager Nina Heringer. She said bank officials first heard of it when a customer at a branch location commented on it. After digging in and confirming the news, First Federal started getting those banners up.

Marianna leadership includes Market Manager Angela Calloway and Senior Lending Officer Don Nowell. Regional Sales Manager Sandy Spear also serves from the Bonifay location.