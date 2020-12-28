Newsweek tags First Federal as the Best Small Bank in Florida

Newsweek recently declared First Federal Bank the Best Small Bank in Florida, naming it so on the magazine’s inaugural “America’s Best Banks 2021” report.
First Federal has 25 branches, two of them in Marianna, one each in Graceville, Bonifay, Chipley and Panama City, and others scattered across north and central Florida and in coastal South Carolina. Officials placed banners at all their locations to spread the word about Newsweek’s tag.
“It came as a little bit of a surprise to us, but we’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek as the best small bank in Florida,” said First Federal’s Corporate Communications Manager Nina Heringer. She said bank officials first heard of it when a customer at a branch location commented on it. After digging in and confirming the news, First Federal started getting those banners up.
Marianna leadership includes Market Manager Angela Calloway and Senior Lending Officer Don Nowell. Regional Sales Manager Sandy Spear also serves from the Bonifay location.
In a press release, First Federal said the distinction “is the result of Newsweek’s assessment of 2,500 FDIC-insured banks, measuring 55 different factors ranging from banking accounts and customer service, to financial reports from the FDIC.” Newsweek, in its online edition, posted a detailed account of its methodology along with the list. To read the complete article, go to www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2021/best-small-banks-state.
“We are honored by this recognition, which emphasizes First Federal’s commitment to being a financially sound, community bank,” says First Federal President and CEO John Medina. “Because we are a mutual savings bank, Newsweek acknowledged our ability to be more responsive to local customer needs. This accolade demonstrates that even through challenging times we remain committed to our purpose of providing stability to our customers, employees, and communities.”
First Federal Bank is a community-based mutual savings bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through offices in Florida’s Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, with assets totaling over $3 billion. First Federal has received a “5-Star, Superior” financial rating from BauerFinancial Inc., of Coral Gables, for more than two decades. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.